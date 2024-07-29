We recently reported on the heartbreaking news that former Rare artist Brett Jones – who worked on the likes of GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark – had passed away.

At the time, we also noted that a crowdfunding campaign had been established prior to Jones' tragic passing to create an art exhibition showcasing his work at The Atkins Gallery in Hinckley, a Leicestershire town close to where Rare's Twycross HQ is located.

We can now report that the campaign has been successful and has pushed past its initial funding target of £2,500. It currently stands at £3,200.

"From the 4th of November for a fortnight, I am putting on a gallery show of Brett Jones's artwork at the Atkins Gallery in Hinckley," says Kit Cox, the person behind the two-month-old crowdfunding drive.





The artwork exhibition will be at the Atkins Gallery in Hinkley, from November 4th for two whole weeks! The fundraiser for Brett Jones is now complete and the money has been sent! Huge thanks to everyone that shared and donated!The artwork exhibition will be at the Atkins Gallery in Hinkley, from November 4th for two whole weeks! pic.twitter.com/jSXiCqukoX July 27, 2024

Cox noted that the show would proceed regardless of the funding campaign, as the venue had already been paid for. The funds raised would primarily be focused on framing Jones' artwork, which he was in the process of doing before he sadly passed away.

"If you would like to sponsor this skilled artist, please give whatever you can; even a pound would be an emotional boost to the process at this time and wonderfully accepted," added Cox. "Your reward is two weeks when you can go and see the exhibition for free as well as supporting the arts."