Japanese publisher Columbus Circle is re-releasing Toaplan's Wardner (known as Forest of Wardner in Japan) on the Genesis / Mega Drive, it has been announced.

Originally released in arcades back in 1987 (it was published by Taito in North America under the title Pyros), Wardner was ported to Sega's 16-bit console in 1991 by Dragnet and published by Visco in Japan as Wardner no Mori Special; the North American release was handled by Mentrix Software.

As the title suggests, this isn't a straight port of the coin-op but a reworked version which adds in new boss fights and changes the order of the stages.

Columbus Circle's version will showcase a new cover illustration by Pop Team Epic creator Bkub Okawa.

Here's some PR:

Forest of Wardner is a side-scrolling action game set in a fantasy world that was released for arcades about 37 years ago. The player becomes the protagonist, a boy, and advances through the forest of Wardna with magical flames as a weapon to save a girl who has been kidnapped by the ruler of the forest, "Wardner." Contrary to the comical characters and catchy sound, there are troublesome enemies and traps that are exquisitely placed along the way. It's not easy, but you can feel your improvement every time you get through a difficult spot, and you'll want to try it again and again. This work is full of the charm of such old 2D action games.