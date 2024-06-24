Growing up, we dedicated a frankly obscene amount of time to playing classic sim games like RollerCoaster Tycoon and SimCity 2000 on our old PC setup. So, being the nostalgia-minded individuals that we are, we're always on the lookout for new experiences that pay homage to these types of games, while providing their own unique take on the genre.

This explains why we were so excited when we first came across screenshots and GIFs of Hilkojj Interactive's upcoming Steam game Car Park Capital on Twitter earlier this year.

Car Park Capital is a new title that is coming to Steam (no release date has been announced yet) and features retro-inspired isometric graphics along with a tongue-in-cheek plot about turning neighbourhoods into car parks and brainwashing the public into using them.

According to the Steam page, it will be a real-time simulation with hundreds of vehicles and citizens, and will also feature per-person behaviours that you will need to play into to create demand for your car parks (or as they put it "each person is different, except they're all bald"). The game will also be highly moddable with players being able to alter scripts and content if they have an understanding of Lua.

We've reached out to its developer Hilko Janssen to find out more, including the motivation behind the project and when we can expect a demo to drop. We'll update the article once we hear back.