We've seen quite a few indie games lean hard into the Game Boy aesthetic, but few have looked as downright gorgeous as Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago.

The recently-launched Steam game is developed by 14 Hours Productions and is described as "part digital pet game, part RPG adventure, and part casual Idle game," with the aim being to "raise a little hero from an egg to battle the Dark Lord and bring peace back to the land."





Just like the famous Tamagotchi series, Yolk Heroes focuses a lot of its time on getting you to raise a creation from egg to fully-grown adult – but the catch here is that you're evolving a hero, not a bug-eyed monster.

As well as looking after your hero and making sure they get all of the right training to do heroic-type stuff, you'll be able to take part in quests, use skills and items, and upgrade their gear to give them the best possible chance of success. Your hero will give regular updates on their progress, filling you in on their current quests and whatnot, making for a unique take on the virtual pet genre.

Yolk Heroes is currently on offer on Steam and costs just £6.02.