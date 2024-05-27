Limited-edition consoles themed after a particular game or series are pretty commonplace these days, and they are a savvy way of getting consumers to buy multiple versions of the same system.

While this has become a more regular practice in modern times, it was happening as early as the '90s – but we sadly never saw many themed Sega Saturn consoles.

Thankfully, we have dedicated (and talented) fans filling the gap unofficially, as you can see from this remarkable custom Panzer Dragoon Saga Saturn console.

Created by Ben Boyd for Peter Coombes back in 2018, the system has been painted with artwork from the game, and the design even reaches inside the console's CD tray.

Boyd has also painted one of the console's controllers, and designed packaging to go along with the machine.