Nippon Ichi Software has announced that it is bringing Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure, Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess, and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom to PS5 and Nintendo Switch as part of Rhapsody: 25th Anniversary Collection – but only in Japan (thanks, Gematsu).

The three-game pack will get a physical launch on August 29th in Japan, costing 10,978 yen. This will include a set of original artwork reprints, an art book, and the original soundtrack on CD, all presented in a special limited edition box.

This pack is superior to the one released by Nippon Ichi Software’s Western arm NIS America in 2023; Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles only included Rhapsody II and Rhapsody III; Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure was absent.

Rhapsody: 25th Anniversary Collection will mark the first time that the original PS1 game has been made available for PlayStation 5. It will also be made available as a stand-alone download for 3,278 yen.