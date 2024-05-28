Metal Gear is one of those video game franchises which would be perfect as a movie, given that so many of its games have a cinematic quality to them.

However, despite series creator Hideo Kojima announcing a live-action adaptation way back in 2006, we've had nothing to show for it so far.

Kojima has, of course, left rights holder Konami and would therefore have little say in the production of any film, but he has nonetheless pinpointed an actor who he feels would be perfect for the lead role of Solid Snake.

Previous Hollywood talents linked to the role include Christian Bale, Viggo Mortensen, Hugh Jackman and Oscar Issac. However, Kojima's preferred choice now is Englishman Tom Burke, who recently starred in Mad Max spin-off Furiosa.



Anya and Chris are great, but what is even more blinding this time are these two.



These two new characters are too cool! The actors who played them are sure to be a breakout hit.

Furiosa's mother, Mary, is played by Charlee Fraser, who was also in "Anyone… “Mad Max: Furiosa."Anya and Chris are great, but what is even more blinding this time are these two.These two new characters are too cool! The actors who played them are sure to be a breakout hit.Furiosa's mother, Mary, is played by Charlee Fraser, who was also in "Anyone… pic.twitter.com/H28YSegJhW May 25, 2024

"I could only see him as Snake," says Kojima in a recent post on social media. "When I met Tom at a party, I asked him about it and he told me that he was told that he looked like "Snake" by the crew on the first day of shooting."

It was confirmed in 2014 that Jordan Vogt-Roberts would be directing the long-awaited Metal Gear Solid movie, but that announcement is now a decade old, and we still don't have a film.

In 2020, Oscar Isaac's involvement was confirmed, but recent reports suggest he has dropped out of the project.