Back in September 2023, ZUIKI, the developer of the X68000 Z mini, teased a Dance Dance Revolution-related project to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Konami's leg-stomping rhythm action game, which was eventually revealed the following month to be a new Japanese-exclusive miniature console based on the popular arcade machine.

Over the last 7 months, we've done our best to try and bring you up-to-date information about the so-called Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini, just in case there's someone out there who may want to try and import it. However, it's not been the easiest or the most straightforward thing to do. This is because the announcements for the device have not only primarily been delivered in Japanese, but the song library has also been gradually drip-fed over streams and social media posts during its initial crowdfunding campaign, as opposed to being announced all at once.

Below we've, therefore, decided to give it one last shot and compile everything we know about the Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini in one single place for ease of discovery, from a basic description of the main unit to the finished playlist and how it is being sold. Without further ado, let's dive in.

What Is The Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini?

This is likely the first question you have about the device and it is a pretty easy one to answer. The Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini is a 1/5 scale replica of a Dance Dance Revolution arcade machine that offers the ability to play Dance Dance Revolution using an in-built monitor or through a television screen or laptop via an HDMI Out. Players are also able to choose from a range of control methods, such as using finger pads or a full-scale dance mat, and can even be played with up to 2 players.

What Songs Are Included On The Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini?

Originally, we thought the device might only include songs from the original arcade machine, given the device is meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of that game. But, instead, it will actually feature music from across three different Dance Dance Revolution games: Dance Dance Revolution (1998), Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix (1999), and Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix (1999).

By our count, the full library of songs includes 35 tracks in total. This even contains licensed tracks such as Chumbawumba's Tubthumping, The Specials' Little Bitch, and more. ZUIKI has provided a handy graphic featuring the full list of songs.

But we've also written them out below:

Make It Better (Dance Dance Revolution)

Trip Machine (Dance Dance Revolution)

Little Bitch (Dance Dance Revolution)

Paranoia (Dance Dance Revolution)

Boom Boom (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

El Ritmo Tropical (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Tubthumping (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Make A Jam (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Make It Better (So-Real Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Keep On Movin (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Put Your Faith In Me (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Brilliant 2U (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Let Them Move (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Put Your Faith In Me (Jazzy Groove) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Brilliant 2U (Orchestra Groove) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

AM-3P (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Get Up'N Move (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

SP-Trip Machine (Jungle Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Paranoia Max (Dirty Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Paranoia KCET (Clean Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Dynamite Rave (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)



Upside Down (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Boom Boom Dollar (K.O.G.G3 Remix) (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

In the Navy 99 (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Dam Dariram (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Captain Jack (Grandale Remix) (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Afronova (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Dead End (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

The Race (Formula One Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

La Señorita (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Silent Hill (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Paranoia Rebirth (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Gradiusic Cyber (AMD G5 Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Rock Beat (from Dance Dance Revolution 3rdMix)

Follow the Sun 90 in the Shade Mix (Dance Dance Revolution 3rdMix).

Where Can I Buy The Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini?

Now we've come to the hard part. Initially, the Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini was a crowdfunded project on the Japanese website Kibidango. This crowdfunding campaign was originally launched on October 10th, 2023 at 19:00 JST and had a starting goal of ￥30,000,000. Japanese backers could pledge ¥ 43,780 (roughly £223/$279) to the campaign to get a single unit or splash out extra for either one or two additional machines.

The campaign for the machine eventually went on to raise ¥81,443,881 from 1791 backers, before the crowdfunding window closed on January 26th, 2024. Orders for Kibidango backers are expected to be fulfilled sometime in August 2024, but ZUIKI is also planning a general sale of the machine one month later, which is likely how Western players will be able to get their hands on the device.

The retail version of the machine will go on sale in Japanese stores on September 27th, 2024, and will cost 49,500 (about £252/$316). It is already available to pre-order now from ZUIKI's store.