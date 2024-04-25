Ocean Software's video game adaptation of Waterworld for the SNES may not have been the most well-reviewed title of all time, but its soundtrack from Dean Evans almost always comes up in conversations whenever anyone mentions bad games with incredible music.

Evans, who is also known for his remarkable soundtracks for The Flinstones (SNES), Jurassic Park (Amiga), Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues (SNES), really hit it out of the park with the music for the game, creating a series of atmospheric, electronic soundscapes that we constantly find ourselves revisiting.

In the past, our primary method for listening to the incredible soundtrack has always just been heading over to Evan's YouTube channel, where the composer has uploaded it in its entirety for free (along with some unused songs).

However, it turns out that it is now getting an unofficial release on vinyl, courtesy of the fan label Unfortunate Face, for those who want to add it to their record collection too. The record will apparently cost $25 and will be available on black or seethrough blue vinyl.

As it stands, we're not exactly sure who benefits from this release, and whether Evans will actually see any of the proceeds from this release. Although we do know in the past Unfortunate Face did share the profits of its Tetris CD-i release with that game's composer Jim Andron.

We've reached out to both Evans and Unfortunate Face to clarify what the situation is and will update this post once we find out more. In the meantime, here is a link to the store page.