We're big fans of the GB Operator here at Time Extension. It's a lightweight means of playing your original Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games on your PC via an emulator, acting as an interface between your physical collection and the constantly evolving world of emulation.

It also allows you to dump carts and back up your precious save data – so it's quite a versatile piece of kit.

We're therefore pleased to report that Epilogue, the company behind the device, is now working on an SNES version.





Ok, now back to coding 😬! We celebrated MAR10 Day by testing our latest prototype for the SN Operator - gameplay is smooth, fun and the PCB design is sleek.Ok, now back to coding 😬! pic.twitter.com/ChcmqIgzko March 11, 2024

It looks like there's still some work to be done before this is ready for sale, but the good news is that Epilogue is already thinking about its next venture:

Yes, would definitely love to release a NES one! — Epilogue (@meet_epilogue) March 12, 2024

Let us know if you'd like to get your hands on a SNES Operator by posting a comment below.