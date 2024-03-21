Sega has announced it is teaming up with Jakks Pacific to release an action figure based on Axel from the iconic Streets of Rage series.

"No-One is Safe," reads the tweet. "Axel Stone from Streets of Rage is the ultimate solution to punk pollution. This action figure from Jakks Toys comes complete with the Grand Upper Cut effect accessory and is available exclusively at Wal-Mart stores in the next several weeks."

The fully poseable figure is based on Axel's Streets of Rage 2 iteration, as denoted by that game's box art being used on the packaging.

There's no word on whether or not this will be released outside of North America – or if we'll see Blaze, Adam, Skate and the other members of the Streets of Rage crew join the range – but we're hopeful on both counts.

Streets of Rage, which is known as Bare Knuckle in Japan, launched on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive in 1991. Its direct sequel is considered to be one of the best side-scrolling fighters ever made. The third game arrived in 1994.

Sega recently revived the franchise with the utterly brilliant Streets of Rage 4, which was developed by Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games. It is now working on a 3D reboot of the series. A live-action movie is also in development.