A whole bunch of Playdate games are currently on sale.

Highlights include Under The Castle (which we gave 9/10 to and is currently on offer for $7), Castle Tintagel (a cool Castlevania homage that's down to $6), P-Racing (half price at $6) and Gun Trails (now just $4).

"Catalog is one year old (if you can believe it) — and to celebrate, we’re hosting an anniversary game sale," says Panic. "More than 100 incredible Playdate titles have discounted their titles from March 7 until March 14. Head on over to the store on your Playdate, or on the web, and grab ’em while they’re hot ’n cheap! P.S. You should update your Playdate and Catalog first — just go into Settings > Games and check that you’ve got the latest version of the app!"

