Namco's 1984 impactful action platformer Pac-Land is coming to the Analogue Pocket via a new FPGA core.

A spin-off from the original Pac-Man, Pac-Land is considered to be one of the most influential titles of the 1980s, as it pioneered many mechanics which would later become commonplace in side-scrolling platformers, such as Alex Kidd and Super Mario Bros.

In fact, Pac-Man creator Toru Iwatani has claimed that he was told by Shigeru Miyamoto that it had a major influence on the creation of Super Mario Bros. – although, in subsequent interviews, Miyamoto has played down this comment, claiming that the only 'direct' inspiration he took from the game was its background colour.

Seasoned FPGA developer _atrac17 – a key figure in the creation of the MARS FPGA system – teased the release of Pac-Land on Twitter:

