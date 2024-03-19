Composer Tetsuro Sato (also known as WASi303) is releasing an album which features Psyvariar's tunes reinterpreted through the Yamaha-based sound hardware of the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive.

"PSYVARIAR DELTA MD-UNIT Original Soundtrack" will be distributed at the Tokyo Game Music Show 2024 and imagines what the game would have sounded like had it been released for Sega's iconic 16-bit console.

You can check out a sample below.

Sato worked on the original 2000 arcade release of Psyvariar, the Dreamcast sequel Psyvariar 2 and the recent release, Psyvariar Delta. During his career, he has also worked on titles such as R-Type Final 3 Evolved, DoDonPachi Maximum and Rainbow Cotton.

Sato says that the music was "recorded from the actual Mega Drive using VGM data and XGMPLAYER. Moreover, it is a digital recording. It's super high-quality sound. On the day of the event, we are also planning to have a preview of the actual Mega Drive machine, so please come and have a look!"

The Tokyo Game Music Show 2024 takes place on April 13th, 2024, in Tokyo.