Update [Mon 11th Mar, 2024 10:00 GMT]: The ROM hacker AceDiez has offered another exciting update on the upcoming 'Go For It! Goemon: The Grand Cycle of Oedo' translation patch, which we first heard about last year.

Posting on Twitter, the hacker claimed the patch is now "all done", except for a final round of test playthroughs (and any tweaks and adjustments that come from that).

To accompany this bit of news, they also shared another brief video of the much-anticipated patch, demonstrating a closer look at the newly translated Area 1 loading screen.

✅All done!!🎉

The only thing remaining is a round of test playthroughs, and any final adjustments that result from it.

Original Story [Mon 2nd Oct, 2023 11:05 GMT]: The Goemon series — also known as the Mystical Ninja series in the West — has built up a strong cult following outside of Japan, despite its developer Konami only ever localizing a handful of titles outside of the region. Because of this, fan translations of the series are pretty common, with groups of hackers stepping up to provide a more accessible way of approaching the more obscure releases.

Just last year, we told you about the release of a fan translation for the PlayStation title Goemon Shin Sedai Shuumei (AKA Goemon: The Successor for a New Generation). Well, now it appears that the same group (which includes AceDiez and RetroTranslator ) behind that effort is turning its attention toward another Goemon game for the PS1: Ganbare Goemon Oedo Daikaiten (AKA Go For It! Goemon: The Grand Cycle of Oedo).

Goemon: The Grand Cycle of Oedo was released for the Sony console in 2001 and sees the blue-haired bandit and his group of friends battling the Steel Five and the King of Recycling Ecorori who are responsible for the kidnapping of a princess. It features sidescrolling gameplay similar in style to the classic Goemon games for the SNES/Super Famicom and the N64 title Mystical Ninja 2 Starring Goemon (released as Goemon's Great Adventure in North America) and also includes a ton of references to characters and music from earlier titles to fit the game's theme of "recycling".





According to AceDiez, work on this new translation is almost done, with @RetroTranslator claiming there are "just a few snags to iron out on the hacking side".

We'll try and keep you updated on when the patch becomes available. For now, you can view a longplay of the game below to get a better idea of how it plays: