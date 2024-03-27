The Game Boy Advance classic F-Zero: Maximum Velocity will be hitting the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion service this Friday, March 29th, Nintendo has revealed via social media.

F-Zero: Maximum Velocity was developed by the Nintendo subsidiary NDCube and was originally released for the Game Boy Advance in 2001. It was also later made available on the Nintendo 3DS eShop in 2011, as well as the Wii U eShop in 2014. The game is set 25 years after the events of F-Zero and includes 20 different courses and four difficulty levels for players to race through.





From what we've been able to see, the announcement has gone down well with F-Zero fans online, with one Japanese Twitter user/game developer even sharing a cool image of a rare Game Boy Advance "Hot Violet" variant they won for coming second in a national time attack competition that took place in 2001.

Only three of these consoles exist in the world, with the entrants in the competition having to send their best times either via the Internet or a postcard to Nintendo, according to the Consolevariations website.

Bear in mind, that if you want to play the game, you'll need a Switch Online + Expansion Pack in order to access it.