EA has just announced that it has brought a bunch of its classic titles over to Steam. And better yet, they're currently on sale until March 21st!
The list of titles includes nine games from developers like Westwood Studios, Maxis, Bullfrog, Firaxis, and Pandemic Studios — all of which were released between the years 1989 to 2009.
The complete list includes:
- Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection
- SimCity 3000: Unlimited
- Populous
- Populous II: Trials of the Olympic Gods
- Populous: The Beginning
- Dungeon Keeper: Gold
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack
- And The Saboteur
It should be noted that all of these were previously already available on GOG, but obviously, more choice is never a bad thing!