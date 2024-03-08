EA has just announced that it has brought a bunch of its classic titles over to Steam. And better yet, they're currently on sale until March 21st!

The list of titles includes nine games from developers like Westwood Studios, Maxis, Bullfrog, Firaxis, and Pandemic Studios — all of which were released between the years 1989 to 2009.





⚔️… Let the nostalgia begin!9 classic EA games are available to play on @Steam starting TODAY!➡️ https://t.co/d9TCZwbOUE 🪖 Command & Conquer - The Ultimate Collection🏗️ SimCity 3000 Unlimited🌎 Populous🌎 Populous 2: Trials of the Olympic Gods🌎 Populous: The Beginning⚔️… pic.twitter.com/RoWyziOOKN March 7, 2024

The complete list includes:

It should be noted that all of these were previously already available on GOG, but obviously, more choice is never a bad thing!