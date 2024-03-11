Subscribe to Time Extension on

FPGA developer obsidian-dot-dev has released two new cores which cover 11 different arcade titles.

The first core is based on the early titles released on Williams' 6809 arcade board.

The focus is Defender, but the core also includes support for Jin (Falcon), Mayday (Hoei) and Colony 7 (Taito).

The second core covers later titles for the Williams 6809 arcade board, and includes Robotron, Joust, Sinistar, Stargate, Splat, Bubbles, Alien Arena and the prototype of Play Ball.

Thanks to Pixel Cherry Ninja for the tip!