Looks fine enough but to me all these nostalgic racers by Indies, especially the Outrun and Virtua Racing clones, Micro Machines and such. even Indie platformers.

They barely have any compelling mechanics which is what annoys me. It wasn't just oh early 3D, it was oh early 3D but lets experiment to make a product stand out but to me mechanics make a game, to the rest of the world themes, graphics and that nostaglic feeling matter and I'm like sigh. With an Indie puzzle game I can get excited, with platformers and racing I go what's this based on a hit game garbage I keep seeing because if I wanted to experience them sure, but I don't have to go it on modern platforms.

I can play many 5th and 6th gen racers arcade or sim, rally or not and have more fun and playing something nostaglic/heavily inspired.

I won't deny yes I miss Sega Rally but I mean I do Sega GT more because other than WRC 2023, Sega GT and what Apex 2003 on Xbox OG or Supercar Street Challenge on PS2 had car builders or chassis design. 20+ years from 1999's Dreamcast Sega GT to WRC 2023. For a feature like that that isn't just tires, graphics and other physics touch ups I couldn't care less about for realism.

It's why I felt Midnight Club LA wasn't for me, what's so special about this game series? Street culture sure, LA, sure if you want city recreations I don't care and other than 2 modes, the rest are as basic as ever.

Also freeway races XD I'm sorry but why does that get it's own type of event it's not like the conditions are any different it's still point to point but on freeways only, big whoop. Nostalgia is why people miss it nothing more. Hit series being just that themes, particular cars and nostalgia.

It's no drifting, cone challenge, stunts, gate challenges, or hillclimbs or high and low class or other more varied conditions for events. Event types matter not just the physics, or the progression which also can be a factor cough GT7, Forza Motorsport 6, but variety. I had fun with WRC 3 on 360, why because the modes were good, sure it had dropped the management system from 2 but I mean I got that with MotoGP 9/10 as well even if arcadey, which more people would complain about I'd rather a more interest set of event types and it delivered. The ending was rough, 2nd last race, tough as nails, last one a cake walk because of the track layout not just the AI. I didn't feel as accomplished with it due to the weird balancing there but glad I finished it.