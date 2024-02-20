A new any% speedrun world record has just been set for the 2003 THQ platformer SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom.

The SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom speedrunner SHiFT set a new world record yesterday, achieving a time of 41 minutes 59 seconds on the Xbox version of the game while broadcasting the run live on Twitch. This is an improvement over his previous record of 42 minutes and 1 second and represents the end of a long journey to achieve a sub-42-minute score. If that wasn't amazing enough, as highlighted by SHiFT on stream, there was also just 1/60th of a second or a single frame separating the speedrunner from a time of 42 minutes





Battle for Bikini Bottom any% world record - 41:59.98 (59 frames)



watch the legendary clutch here: pic.twitter.com/5clR996yth In a speedrun smothered with 1-frames, 1 frame saved the run.Battle for Bikini Bottom any% world record - 41:59.98 (59 frames)watch the legendary clutch here: https://t.co/kYKMuUvgwR February 19, 2024

In case you've never seen an any% run of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom before, it takes advantage of a lot of out-of-bounds skips, as well as frame-perfect tricks to get through the game's many levels, with the timer ending as soon as players defeat the final boss Robo-SpongeBob. SHiFT has shown off the run a couple of times in the past at different GDQ events, including at AGDQ 2017 and AGDQ 2022 Online

You can watch SHiFT's record-breaking run in full below. He is also currently trying to achieve a sub 41:40 minute score over on Twitch if you want to go subscribe or keep up to date with his future attempts.