An exciting new fan translation patch has just been released for a Japan-exclusive Nintendo Famicom RPG based on the iconic manga and anime series Fist of the North Star.

Hokuto No Ken 3: Shinseiki Souzou Seiken Retsuden was the third game for the Nintendo console to be based on the classic series and was the first to be a role-playing game as opposed to a side-scrolling action title. It featured turn-based combat, towns you could visit, as well as player stats and equipment that you could improve in order to make progress.

The game was released in 1989 and was the work of the Japanese developer Shouei System and the publisher Toei Video, with the story notably following the Land of Asura arc from the manga/TV show. It sees players taking control of Kenshiro and his friends on a quest to save mankind from the three demon warlords, including Kaioh.

The new patch is based on a Japanese-to-Spanish translation from Sensenic and is the work of a group of individuals, including the hacker/translator Black Paladin, as well as Cyneprepou4uk (hacking), Zynk Oxhyde (graphics), and Flash PV (graphics). It translates all known character dialogue, items and equipment, martial arts techniques, enemy units, ending text, and the title screen.

If you want to give it a go, you can grab the patch here.