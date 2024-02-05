Subscribe to Time Extension on

If you're a fan of the Numskull's 'Tubbz' line of collectables, then you'll be pleased to learn that it's expanding with new 'mini' Sonic variants.

Joining the range as part of the Mini Tubbz line are Sonic the Hedgehog, Amy Rose, Shadow, Knuckles, Tails, Dr Eggman and Super Sonic.

But that's not all; due to demand, Numskull is bringing back five full-size Sonic Tubbz as part of its boxed range. You don't get the iconic bathtub stand, but these are a good way to complete your collection if you missed them the first time around. The reissued Tubbz are Sonic the Hedgehog, Dr Eggman, Tails, Knuckles and Shadow.

