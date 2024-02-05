Poll: What's The Best Gran Turismo?

Since it raced onto our PlayStations in 1997, Gran Turismo has arguably set the bar for console-based racing excellence.

Showcasing an unprecedented level of realism for a '90s racer, the original Gran Turismo would be followed by a raft of sequels, each pushing the envelope further in terms of authenticity, visual splendour and gameplay. This evolution has culminated in Gran Turismo 7, the latest entry, which continues to thrill PS5 and PS4 owners.

Given that it's such a beloved franchise – and one that has even spawned its own movie – picking the best entry in the Gran Turismo series is tricky.

That's why we're enlisting your help to build our list; cast your vote below, and you'll influence the final standings when we publish our guide to the best Gran Turismo games.