Modder TheZZAZZGlitch has discovered that it's possible to dump and recreate a GBA ROM by crashing the game and recording the sound that plays after an hour and a half.

While that makes it sound like an easy process, actually getting the ROM recreated and working took TheZZAZZGlitch quite a lot of time – and they had to cook up special hardware to do it.

Even so, by taking multiple recordings and tinkering with the code, the modder could eventually get a successful, accurate dump of the game data and boot it up.

pic.twitter.com/qfUubHKwri So apparently if you crash the GBA, after an hour and a half it’ll start leeching cartridge data through the speakers and you can RECREATE A ROM with this????? https://t.co/9PB6riTaTM January 17, 2024

"Turns out, the GBA crash sound is just the console playing its entire address space as sound data," they explain. "If we have a clear recording, we can convert it back to actual bytes, thus dumping the RAM and ROM. Note - this is hardly a ready-to-use solution and requires a lot of tuning, depending on the source data format."

You learn something new every day.