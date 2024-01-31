The Tokyo-based publisher Shinyuden yesterday announced it will be bringing Retro Mystery Club Vol. 2: The Beppu Case to the Nintendo Switch & PC in the West later this year, in early Spring (thanks Gematsu!).

The game, which is inspired by the classic Famicom adventure game Famicom Detective Club, was originally released in Japan on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 back in 2022. It's currently unknown whether Shinyuden will also be bringing the PS4 version to the West, as the official announcement only refers to the Nintendo Switch & PC at the moment.

In case you're unfamiliar with the Retro Mystery Club series, it essentially sees players taking on the role of a detective who is tasked with solving a murder by investigating a crime scene, interrogating witnesses, and examining clues. Each game sees them travel to a different part of Japan, rendered in beautiful 8-bit pixel art, with the latest title taking place in the breathtaking landscapes of Beppu, in Oita Prefecture.

Much like the original game, it will again feature the artwork of the illustrator Kiyokazu Arai, an artist known for both his work with Famitsu and on old adventure games like the Yuji Horii-designed Hokkaidō Rensa Satsujin: Okhotsk ni Kiyu.

You can wishlist the game now on Steam. A proper release date is expected to be revealed in the next few weeks.