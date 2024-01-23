Wikipedia is a goldmine of information – so much so that it occasionally throws up things about video games that even the developers of said games weren't previously aware of.

Take, for example, Chris Seavor of Killer Instinct, Rusty Pup and Conker's Bad Fur Day fame; he recently took to social media to express his admiration for the incredible depth the game's Wikipedia page goes into – even pointing out that there's a part of the N64's title's sordid past that even he wasn't previously clued-up on.

https://t.co/tLNg6pIDYv Never actually checked this out before and it's surprisingly extensive.... There's even stuff in here i didn't know about, like the Playboy multiplayer tour with porn stars hosting it !!..... 🤔 January 21, 2024

Here's what Wikipedia says about this momentous event:

From March to April 5, 2001, Playboy magazine ran its first ever video-game-related tour, a set of Conker's Bad Fur Day "Beach"-mode multiplayer competition parties at 20 colleges across the United States, hosted by Miss March 2001 Miriam Gonzalez. Winners of the contests were rewarded with green Nintendo 64 consoles, copies of Conker's Bad Fur Day, and Nintendo and Playboy merchandise, while the player with the highest score of all competitions won trips to two Playmate of the Year parties at Playboy Mansion.

Speaking to IGN at the time, Donna Tavoso, Creative Services Director for Playboy, had this to say of the tour:

Our college reps across the country have put together a great event. The Playmates are the perfect hosts to promote Conker's. It's a fun and sexy game ... very Playboy-esque!

Conker's Bad Fur Day famously began life as a cute and cuddly platformer named Twelve Tales: Conker 64 before its dramatic tonal shift towards mature audiences. Nintendo – which still owned almost half of Rare at this point – refused to publish it, with THQ releasing it instead.

Despite roping in Playboy to help out with promotion, the game didn't sell as well as Rare's other offerings, but it received positive reviews and has since become a cult classic.

Microsoft would remake Conker's Bad Fur Day for the Xbox, and the original game got a new lease of life as part of Rare Replay in 2015.