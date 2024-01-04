UK publisher Bitmap Books has created a long line of excellent 'Visual Compendiums' which focus on celebrating a particular console or home computer.

The company has already done NES, Mega Drive, Master System and SNES, and it's preparing to launch the latest entry in the series, this time focused on the Nintendo 64.

The publisher has just revealed that it has received the first sample of the new book, which would suggest a release isn't far away.

Bitmap Books has also published books on PC Engine box art, first-person shooters and horror games. You can check out its full catalogue here.