The Taiwanese video game classification body has rated Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace for PS4 and PS5, as reported by Gematsu (and picked up by VGC).

This has inevitably led some online to speculate that it may be about to join the collection of PlayStation Plus Classics available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers sometime this month.

Originally released in 1999 for Windows PCs and PS1, Big Ape and LucasArts' adaptation of the Star Wars prequel was an action-adventure game that closely followed the plot of its big-screen counterpart, letting you take control of Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and various other characters across a range of levels inspired by the film.





Please follow and visit Disney continues to carry the PlayStation Plus Classics lineup on its back—STAR WARS Episode I: The Phantom Menace (PS1) has been rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan.Please follow and visit https://t.co/cVnrA6wA1m for all your video game news, thanks. <3 pic.twitter.com/oBwFWMXIAb December 7, 2023

As you may expect, given the audience blowback to the film, it didn't necessarily receive the best reviews at launch, with Next Generation magazine awarding it just 1 out of 5, while the US version of Official PlayStation Magazine called it a "disappointment" and recommended it only to the most rabid fans. Nevertheless, we imagine there are a lot of people who grew up playing it, who might be tempted to give it a go should it eventually appear as playable on the service.

We'll try and keep you updated on any news. You can watch a longplay of the game below: