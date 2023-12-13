You might think your car's speedometer is pretty cool these days, given that most come with fancy LCD displays and the like, but is it as cool as a Game Boy? Nope. It is not.

As spotted by Jalopnik, Instagram user zaku_mods has turned Nintendo's iconic handheld into the ultimate accessory for the '90s child – a fully functional speedometer which shows your speed on the console's (modded) display.

According to zaku_mods, this is something you can own – if you drop them a DM, you can put your order in. Who knows? Maybe one day, you'll be this cool, too.

Oh, and make sure you check out zaku_mods' other Instagram posts, as they've got a whole bunch of amazing mods on there.