Last week, the publisher eastasiasoft released Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains on the Nintendo Switch — Domo Studio and Softstar's enhanced remake of the epic Chinese role-playing game for PC. It is available to buy now on the Nintendo Switch eShop for £12.99/$14.99 (with 10% off until December 28th).

If you haven't heard of the Xuan Yuan Sword series before, we don't exactly blame you as only a few of its games have received an English language release, including Xuan Yuan Sword VII and Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament. Regardless, the series is a huge deal in China and has spawned countless sequels and spin-offs over the last 33 years, with Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains often being considered as one of its better titles. That alone has us curious to give it a try.





It was originally released for home computers in 1999 and also received an iOS port in 2019 as well as an enhanced Steam release earlier this year.

According to the store page, the game's story follows the tale of a young Frankish knight named Septem who becomes caught in the power struggle between different cultures and must seek out the Invincible Arts of War across Eurasia, the Arab World, Francia, and China.

Elsewhere, it also boasts some painted textures, which are designed to look like traditional Chinese ink paintings, and references to Eastern and Western mythologies.

Will you be checking it out? Let us know in the comments!