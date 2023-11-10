Update [Fri 10th Nov, 2023 09:40 GMT]: Sunsoft has now announced a proper set of release dates for Ufouria The Saga 2.

The game will be arriving on Steam and Nintendo Switch on February 29th, 2024 in Japan and March 1st, 2024 in the West, with versions for both Xbox Series X|S and PS5 scheduled for a later date.

The digital versions of the game will cost $24.99, while a standard physical edition for the Nintendo Switch is priced at $39.99. There is also a special edition set to go on sale too, including a Hebe plushie, a pin badge, a mini whiteboard magnet, and a soundtrack CD, but the price for this is yet undecided.

Original Story [Tue 24th Oct, 2023 11:05 BST]: Today, Sunsoft released the latest trailer for its Nintendo Switch reboot of the NES game Ufouria The Saga (otherwise known as Hebereke in Japan), and from what we can see it's shaping up to be an adorable new take on the classic action-platformer (thanks Gematsu!).

Originally announced back in April 2023, during the second Sunsoft is Back livestream, Ufouria The Saga 2 is scheduled to arrive next year on Nintendo Switch and boasts a lovingly hand-crafted style similar to games like Yoshi's Woolly World and Kirby's Epic Yarn.



That "Ufouria THE SAGA" returns in a full remake after about 32 years!

Scheduled for release on Nintendo Switch™ in 2024!#ufouria #hebereke pic.twitter.com/TLdMPUvWXx Hi Sunsoft Family:)That "Ufouria THE SAGA" returns in a full remake after about 32 years!Scheduled for release on Nintendo Switch™ in 2024! https://t.co/n6iqBljGMe #SUNSOFT October 24, 2023

The trailer gives a better look at a newly designed version of Hebe, the main character of the Japanese original, as well as a bunch of level art, such as an underground cavern, an autumnal forest, an ice cave, and a mining facility. According to a press release, published on Gematsu, one of the key features of the game will be that many areas will randomly change as you come to revisit them.

In case you didn't know, Hebereke/Ufouria The Saga was originally released in 1991 in Japan (before arriving in Europe one year later). North America, meanwhile, had to wait until 2010 to experience the game, finally getting their hands on it with the arrival of the Nintendo Wii eShop.

We'll keep you posted once we know more about this reboot. For now, you can watch the trailer below: