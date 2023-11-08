Update [Wed 8th Nov, 2023 11:40 GMT]: Since we last covered Metroid Mega Mission, it appears the project has undergone a bit of a change, with its creators MD ROM Test and GameDevBoss switching its name to Space Hunter and going to the effort to try and transform the game into an original project (thanks Genesis 8:14/theSegaGuru!).

It's unknown why the developers have shifted gears in this way, but we have to imagine the spectre of receiving a C&D from Nintendo's lawyers probably had something to do with it.

From the videos we've seen, the game still closely resembles Super Metroid (despite undergoing a pretty hefty makeover), so we're not sure exactly how successful they've been in removing any potential legal threat. Nevertheless, it seems we'll soon find out as the developers plan to launch a Kickstarter for the project later this year. You can watch a video of the most recent demo below. We'll try and keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Subscribe to Time Extension on

Original Story [Mon 26th Jun, 2023 11:00 BST]: The number of exciting homebrew ports in development has grown massively over the past few years as fans get to grips with new tools that allow them to develop for the defunct hardware they loved as kids. Mega Final Fight continues to be very much on our radar, and Sega ports like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night show just how far the homebrew community has come in recent times.

We've got another Mega Drive / Genesis offering to show you today by the name of Metroid Mega Mission, an attempt to transfer Nintendo's iconic series to Sega's 16-bit hardware.

As you can see from the footage below – shared by Genesis 8:14 – the game is looking very close to the SNES classic Super Metroid in terms of visuals, and this is apparently a very early demo, so it's only going to get better as time goes on. We'll certainly be keeping an eye on this to see how it progresses.

Let us know if you'd be interested in playing Metroid on your Sega console by posting a comment below.