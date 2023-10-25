Namco's 1989 arcade title Burning Force has been confirmed as the next entry in Hamster's Arcade Archives range.

Boasting similar gameplay to Sega's Space Harrier, Burning Force places you in the role of Space Force cadet Hiromi Tengenji, who is tasked with taking down enemies on her fancy airbike.

Powered by the Namco System 2 arcade hardware, Burning Force was ported to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive in 1990. While it lacked the impressive sprite scaling of the coin-op version, the home port nonetheless garnered reasonably positive reviews at the time of release.

Burning Force will launch on Switch and PS4 tomorrow (October 26th).

While Burning Force sadly never got a sequel, Hiromi Tengenji would reappear in several other Namco games down the years, including Mach Breakers, World Stadium and Namco x Capcom.