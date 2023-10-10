Update #2 (Tue 10th Oct, 2023 12:30 BST): The crowdfunding campaign for ZUIKI's Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini has just started in Japan and a full list of every track that will be featured on the machine has now been revealed.

From the crowdfunding campaign, it appears the Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini will include 24 tracks in total, spanning Dance Dance Revolution, Dance Dance Revolution 2ndMix, and Dance Dance Revolution 3rdMix. You can view which tracks made the cut below:

Make It Better (Dance Dance Revolution)

Trip Machine (Dance Dance Revolution)

Paranoia (Dance Dance Revolution)

Make A Jam (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Make It Better (So-Real Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Keep On Movin (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Put Your Faith In Me (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Brilliant 2U (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Let Them Move (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Put Your Faith In Me (Jazzy Groove) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Brilliant 2U (Orchestra Groove) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

AM-3P (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Get UP’N Move (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

SP-Trip Machine (Jungle Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Paranoia Max (Dirty Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Paranoia KCET (Clean Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix)

Captain Jack (Grandale Remix) (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Afronova (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Dead End (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

The Race (Formula One Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

La Señorita (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Silent Hill (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Paranoia Rebirth (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Gradiusic Cyber (AMD G5 Mix) (Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix)

Update #1 (Tue 3rd Oct, 2023 13:00 BST): Today ZUIKI officially unveiled the Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini in Japan, a new miniaturized version of the popular Konami arcade game.

The device is a 1/5 scale replica of the machine that offers the ability to play using an in-built screen or through a television screen or laptop via an HDMI Out. Players will also be able to plug in additional finger pads or a full-scale dance mat, providing them with even more options on how to use it.

ZUIKI plans to launch a crowdfunding page for the device on the Japanese website Kibidango on October 10th, at 19:00 JST. The page is already up and features a ton of images of the miniaturized cabinet and all its details.

You can watch the trailer below:

Original article (Wed 27th Sep, 2023 10:45 BST): Konami's leg-stomping rhythm game Dance Dance Revolution turned 25 earlier this month, and it appears that to celebrate ZUIKI, the arcade manufacturer, is about to announce a brand new product based on the iconic series.

ZUIKI teased the news earlier today on Twitter, posting a silhouetted image of what looks to be a miniature arcade cabinet and a date for a full announcement: October 3rd, 2023. It didn't mention Dance Dance Revolution anywhere in the tweet, but it's clear by the outline of the cabinet as well as the timing of the announcement that it must be somehow related to the classic series.

Dance Dance Revolution originally debuted in Japanese arcades in September 1998 and has since received countless sequels and spin-offs in the years that have followed. The most recent version of the game, Dance Dance Revolution A3, was released last year and was developed by Bemani, Konami's music division.

There's no further information to give at this point on what this product could potentially be, but be sure to check back on October 3rd when we'll have more details to share.