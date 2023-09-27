Konami's leg-stomping rhythm game Dance Dance Revolution turned 25 earlier this month, and it appears that to celebrate ZUIKI, the arcade manufacturer, is about to announce a brand new product based on the iconic series.

ZUIKI teased the news earlier today on Twitter, posting a silhouetted image of what looks to be a miniature arcade cabinet and a date for a full announcement: October 3rd, 2023. It didn't mention Dance Dance Revolution anywhere in the tweet, but it's clear by the outline of the cabinet as well as the timing of the announcement that it must be somehow related to the classic series.

Dance Dance Revolution originally debuted in Japanese arcades in September 1998 and has since received countless sequels and spin-offs in the years that have followed. The most recent version of the game, Dance Dance Revolution A3, was released last year and was developed by Bemani, Konami's music division.

There's no further information to give at this point on what this product could potentially be, but be sure to check back on October 3rd when we'll have more details to share.