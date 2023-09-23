Update #5 [Sat 23rd Sep, 2023 09:45 BST]: Yuzo Koshiro has confirmed at TGS 2023 that Earthion will launch in 2024, and that it is coming to both the Mega Drive / Genesis and current-gen consoles.

It has also been confirmed that Superdeluxe will be distributing the game in Japan, while Limited Run Games is involved in distributing it in the West.

Update #4 [Fri 16th Jun, 2023 17:20 BST]: Yuzo Koshiro has revealed that his new shmup, Earthion, will be shown off at the forthcoming Tokyo Game Show 2023:

pic.twitter.com/cC0MDKifnl アーシオン、TGSのハピネット様ステージで正式に発表です! Earthion, a shmup for MD/Gen that we're currently developing will make its first appearance on the Happinet stage at TGS. We plan to talk about the game and more. Happy to share one of the bosses here. https://t.co/YFQSCtgfwn September 14, 2023

Update #3 [Fri 16th Jun, 2023 17:20 BST]: We now have a tile for Yuzo Koshiro's new Mega Drive shmup:

Happy to unveil the official title ‘Earthion(アーシオン)’ for our MD/Gen shmup currently in development. As the Earth gracefully rotates beneath our iconic logo on the title screen that pays homage to that era, immerse yourself in an unmatched level of coolness like never before. pic.twitter.com/vzisF6pOrw June 16, 2023

Update #2 [Thu 2nd Mar, 2023 16:00 GMT]: Koshiro has just shared some more footage of the game, and it's looking amazing:

You miss the days of stacking coins on top of an arcade cabinet and getting hooked on shmups? Here's the latest video of a brand-new shmup for MD/Gen that Ancient is developing in 2023. pic.twitter.com/eoieGWA2XI March 2, 2023

Update #1 [Tue 24th Jan, 2023 15:30 GMT]: Yuzo Koshiro has shared some gameplay footage of his company's forthcoming shmup:

A sneak peek of the new Megadrive shmup we are currently developing, give or take 5 percent in progress😎 pic.twitter.com/T7Yqas6gRb January 24, 2023

Original Story [Wed 30th Nov, 2022 10:00 GMT]: Legendary Japanese composer, game design and studio head Yuzo Koshiro has announced that he is working on a new Mega Drive / Genesis game at Ancient, the company he established back in 1990.

The as-yet-unnamed title is a horizontal shooter, and is the first Mega Drive game Koshiro has worked on since Beyond Oasis / Story of Thor (which, incidentally, could be getting some kind of remake soon).

It looks like an old shoot 'em up but is a new game we're developing, harkening back to famous franchises in the 80s. We will release it for MD/Genesis. I'm making the soundtrack and have been back also as a game designer since Beyond Oasis. pic.twitter.com/nFPEDoYj1B November 30, 2022

"Looking at these pictures, you probably don't think this game will be a bullet-hell," Koshiro said on Twitter. "We respect games of the days we love and will make this a fun game to shoot with a new system, fascinating graphics, characters, and a soundtrack."

He adds that "the soundtrack and sound effects will definitely go with a native YM2608 driver," and that there won't be any CD audio streaming. "It's about the first time in 30 years that I've worked on MD/Gen since I made all the songs for the Beyond Oasis."

Koshiro – who recently contributed to the Streets of Rage 4 soundtrack – also says that Ancient is exploring the possibility of making this a physical release. He also says that other platforms might be considered in the future, including Switch, but the focus is on making the game for the Mega Drive at the moment.