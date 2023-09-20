If you're one of those people who still can't get enough of playing Tetris on the Game Boy all these years later, then we've got some great news to share with you.

Matt Hughson, the developer of the incredible NES homebrew From Below, has just announced the launch of From Below Pocket, a brand new Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Super Game Boy compatible version of the impressive title that takes full advantage of each device's hardware.

The game, much like the NES original from 2020, sees players tasked with clearing lines similar to Tetris, but there's a twist. With each row cleared, players help to fend off a monstrous Kraken that is rising from the ocean depths, pushing your bad blocks upwards.





"From Below Pocket" is available for a LIMITED TIME as a physical cartridge, complete in box!



Here's a summary of the game from the store page:

"From the deepest trenches of the ocean, the Kraken has come! As the Kraken climbs the walls of your fortress, repel it by hurtling blocks down at the monster. As lines are cleared, the Kraken will retreat, but only momentarily.

Can you survive the night, and live to fight another day? Compatible with all Game Boy models, and enhanced for the Super Game Boy! Featuring Two-Player simultaneous play!"

Hughson announced the details of the launch yesterday on Twitter, revealing that it will not only be available digitally on itch.io (for $4.95) but as a physical cartridge for a short time only. This physical release will be available to preorder until October 16th and costs $79.99 CAD. It is also available in three more expensive bundles, two of which package it alongside the NES original. You can watch a trailer for the game below: