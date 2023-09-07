The publisher Selectaplay and developer Vidibond have announced that they are currently working on a remake of the Atari ST game Bubble Ghost for PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch.

Bubble Ghost originally launched on the Atari ST back in 1987 and was later ported to Commodore Amiga, Commodore 64, DOS, AppleIIGS, Amstrad CPC, Game Boy, and Windows PCs. It had players take control of a ghost and guide a bubble through a haunted castle, filled with a bunch of tricky obstacles and devious monsters to navigate past.

The remake includes updated art, new bosses, game modes, and collectibles, in addition to some incredible key art from the celebrated illustrator Ken Niimura (I Kill Giants, Henshin, Umami, Immortal Sergeant).

Here's what the Steam description says about the game:

"Guide a little ghost and his bubble through an enchanted mansion filled with dangers and thrilling challenges in this incredible remake of Bubble Ghost. Master levels of skill and clever puzzles as you unveil the story hidden behind the spirit of Heinrich Von Schinker. This remake of the game features a fresh new look and a myriad of new features (like new game modes, fierce bosses, collectibles, and many more surprises) that will captivate you for hours. Get ready to protect your bubble through the rooms of this mysterious castle... Will you uncover all its hidden secrets?"

Bubble Ghost Remake will launch for PC & Nintendo Switch in 2024. Demos for both platforms are expected soon, with attendees at Indie Dev Day 2023 in Barcelona having the opportunity to get their hands on the game before anyone else.