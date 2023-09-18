Bitmap Books has just revealed its next project, and it's likely to be of interest to horror gaming fans.

Ants To Zombies: Six Decades Of Video Game Horror "delves into the remarkable and long history of games that terrify and delight in equal measure," according to the publisher.

Expect the book to cover all of the usual suspects – such as Resident Evil, Dead Space and Alone in the Dark – alongside some of the lesser-known examples of the genre.

Ants To Zombies launches on October 31st, 2023. Pre-orders will go live soon, the publisher says.