Boutique publisher Bitmap Books is releasing a new tome which focuses on the amazing artwork that has graced video game boxes over the past few decades.

Coming in August, The Art Of The Box will comprise 564 pages, packed with artwork, interviews, and features celebrating cover images from the past four decades.

Coming this August: The Art Of The Box is a sumptuous, 564-page celebration of video game box art, featuring interviews and the work of 26 artists from across the last four decades.

