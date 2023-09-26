At the Tokyo Games Show 2023 (which took place between September 21 - 24 at the Makuhari Messe, in Chiba, Japan), Shinyuden and Ratalaika Games announced that it will be bringing the SNES racer Bike Daisuki! Hashiriya Kon – Rider’s Spirits & the Game Boy Advance/Nintendo DS action-adventure Scurge: Hive to modern consoles in 2024 (thanks 4Gamer/Gematsu!).

The announcement was made via a flyer passed out on the show floor, which revealed that both games will be released for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

Bike Daisuki! Hashiriya Kon – Rider’s Spirits, in case you've never heard of it, is a 1994 Masaya-published motorbike racer for the Super Famicom that's not too dissimilar from Super Mario Kart.

Scurge: Hive, meanwhile, was developed by the Canadian developer Orbital Media for the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS in 2006 and follows a bounty hunter named Jenosa Arma who is on a rescue/salvage mission to a planet infected with a deadly parasite called the Scurge.

We'll keep you posted once more info is available.