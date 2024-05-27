Influential dating sim Tokimeki Memorial launched 30 years ago today in Japan.

One of the first dating sims to gain worldwide fame, it was first released on the PC Engine CD-ROM system in 1994 before being ported to several other popular platforms of the time, including the PS1 (1995), Super Famicom (1996), Sega Saturn (1996) and Game Boy Color (1999).

Set at Kirameki High School, Tokimeki Memorial places you in the role of a new male student. The game is notable for having Koji Igarashi as its main writer; the commercial success of the game meant that Igarashi was able to choose his next project at Konami, which would be Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

Tokimeki Memorial launched a franchise which continues to this very day; sadly, none of the games have ever been localised in English. However, a fan translation for the Super Famicom port of the first game is available.