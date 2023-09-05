Earlier today, Aya Neo finally gave a long overdue update on the Aya Neo Flip, publishing the first proper look at its upcoming Windows-based clamshell PC (thanks Retro Dodo!).

Aya Neo first hinted at the device back in June 2022, publishing a bunch of teaser images and claiming that it would contain an AMD6800U processor (similar to the Aya Neo 2). It was at the time scheduled to be released in Q4 2022, but after missing that date, Aya Neo remained silent on the device, leading some to wonder if it was still in development.

As of today, though, Aya Neo has finally put those concerns to rest, claiming the handheld would be "coming soon", while promising players "top-notch aesthetics in design", "astonishing performance", and "unparalleled grip and comfort".



🌐Discord: pic.twitter.com/YPoopizBVw #AYANEO FLIP is coming soon💥Still top-notch aesthetics in designDelivering astonishing performanceUnparalleled grip and comfort perfected 👏A true gamer's understanding of #flip

It also revealed our best look at the device yet, with three new images, giving us a glimpse of its keyboard, dual analog sticks, and button placement. You can take a closer look at these images below.

Sadly, we don't have any official information on the specs or the release date just yet, but we'll try and keep you updated once more details become available.