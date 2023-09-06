Update [Wed 6th Sep, 2023 13:10 BST]: The IndieGoGo campaign for the Pocket AIR is now live.

Early bird pricing is $279 for the MTK1200 chipset / 6G RAM / 128G SSD version. The MTK1200 / 8G / 256G version is $329, while the top-of-the-line MTK1200 / 12G / 512G variant is $399.

Units are expected to ship this month.

Original Story [Tue 1st Aug, 2023 15:00 BST]: Chinese hardware maker Aya Neo has made its name with a series of powerful Windows-based handheld systems, but it's about to venture into new territory with the Pocket AIR (thanks, Tom's Hardware), which will use Google's Android OS.

Boasting a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, the Pocket AIR is likely to feel like a supercharged Anbernic RG405M, which also uses Android as its base OS. Emulation is expected to be a core focus, although the Pocket AIR will also be able to run a wide range of games and apps from the Google Play marketplace.

The design of the Pocket AIR shares many similarities with the Aya Neo Air and Air Plus, right down to the fact that it will come equipped with a PC-standard active cooling system.

Another holdover from the PC model is a roomy 7,350mAh battery, which should mean impressive stamina for gaming. It will also offer Hall Sensors on its analogue sticks and shoulder triggers (so no stick drift here) and will come with a 'SoundTapMagic' sound vibration system.

Finally, Aya Neo has confirmed that it has created an Android version of its bespoke UI, AyaHome, which will ship with the Pocket AIR. This will help users consolidate their game libraries and launch games with minimal fuss.

You can register your interest in the Pocket AIR by visiting its IndieGoGo page.