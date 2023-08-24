Update [Thu 24th Aug, 2023 09:45 BST]: Beep Japan and RS34 have announced that Radirgy's sequel will also include the arcade version of the first game (as spotted by Gematsu). The game is currently available to preorder in Japan from beep-shop, with the title expected to be released in the country on December 7th.

It is available in both standard (¥5830) and limited editions (¥9900). The limited edition also contains a Gojaru button, a mix CD, an art booklet, and a collector's edition box.

Original Story [Mon 12th Sep, 2022 10:30 BST]: 2005's Radirgy was one of many shooters which appeared in the latter stages of the Dreamcast's lifespan. Originally produced for Sega's NAOMI arcade hardware (which is a close relation to the Dreamcast), it was dubbed by creator MileStone Inc. as a "toon pop radio wave shoot ’em up" and would quickly gain a solid following. A Japan-only Dreamcast release followed in 2006, with PlayStation 2 and GameCube versions arriving in May of the same year (again, Japan-only).

If you count yourself as a fan of this particular game, then you'll be pleased to learn that after more than 17 years, it's finally getting a proper numbered sequel (that's if you don't count Radirgy Noa, Radirgy de Gojaru! and Radirgy Swag, of course).

Publisher Beep Japan has teamed up with developer RS34 to announce Radirgy 2 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It has also been confirmed that the game will be playable on Konami's booth at Tokyo Game Show 2022, which starts this week. You can check out the official site here.

Radirgy 2 will launch in the summer of 2023 in Japan. It's not currently known if it will get a release outside of its homeland.