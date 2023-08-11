The publisher Bliss Brain's enhanced port of the lifestyle sim Princess Maker 2, Princess Maker 2 Regeneration, will be released in Japan, North America, and Europe on December 21st (as spotted by Gematsu!).

It will be coming to several platforms on that date, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam). The release is meant to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the original PC-9801 game.

Princess Maker 2 is a parenting sim that was originally released in Japan back in 1993. It saw players looking after a child over the period of eight years, from childhood to early adulthood, with the outcome varying depending on your decisions and how you raised them.

It later went on to receive a bunch of ports to other platforms, including a 2004 reissue for Windows 98/XP operating systems called Princess Maker 2 Refine (which was later reissued on Steam).

According to the press release, this new version of the game will be based on that 2004 version of the game but will feature newly redrawn artwork from the series's original creator Takami Akai in a manner similar to the PC-98, as well as a new intro animation from the company Yonago Gainax.

Pre-orders for physical copies for PS5 and Nintendo Switch are now available from retailers like Play Asia.