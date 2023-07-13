Earlier today, ZUIKI announced that it had reached an agreement with the Japanese company Opera House K.K. to reissue a couple of old Family Soft games, for the X68000 Z.

The announcement came during its weekly Z-Club livestream, with the hosts revealing that Family Soft's 1994 beat 'em up Mad Stalker: Full Metal Forth will be among the first games that are included in volume 1 of the upcoming compilation.

Mad Stalker was first released for the Sharp X68000 computer back in 1994 and was developed by Fill-In-Cafe, with Family Soft being responsible for its publishing. It is a sidescrolling beat 'em up where players are placed inside a giant mech suit and are tasked with fighting through waves of enemy robots intent on destroying a city.

Following the original Sharp X68000 version of the game, it later received a bunch of ports for other machines. This included the FM Towns, the PC Engine Arcade CD-ROM², Windows computers, and the Sega Mega Drive.

This new version of the game has been designed specifically with the X68000 Z in mind, in order to avoid any emulation errors, and will likely be packaged upon release alongside another one of Family Soft's X68000 games in order to sweeten the deal.

This is the third developer to partner with Zuiki in this way, with the X68000 Z creator previously announcing similar types of collaborations with the Japanese developers Zoom and Wolf Team.

According to the livestream, the game will be made available at a later date on Amazon Japan, which could potentially pose a problem for people outside of Japan trying to import it. We'll try our best, though, to keep you posted once we know more and should we find a way around this!