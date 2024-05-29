Taki Udon, who is involved with the production of several new pieces of FPGA-based retro gaming hardware, has revealed that the upcoming FPGA handheld will use an AMOLED screen – giving it a considerable advantage over the Analogue Pocket, which uses an (admittedly excellent) LTPS LCD panel.

"The screen is better suited for a variety of aspect ratios, and the panel characteristics are amazing," says Taki Udon on social media. "The MSRP of the handheld should still be ~$150 or less if there is enough interest."



I blame the AMOLED screen.🤣 I need to stop myself before I end up making two MiSTer handhelds. pic.twitter.com/uz1qodu7nC May 28, 2024

He has also stated that the system's D-pad will be a "non-issue", indicating that it will have a best-in-class digital pad. Twin analogue sticks will also be included, as well as front-firing speakers.

Taki Udon has shown off the screen in a recent post, but stresses that the device shown is not the FPGA-based handheld. He's also working on a flagship FPGA device, a 'mainstream' variant and a budget option.