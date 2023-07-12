Yesterday, Digital Eclipse announced The Making of Karateka, a new playable documentary dedicated to the classic martial arts adventure from the Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner.

It is the first in a new collection of independently-produced interactive documentaries from the studio, which will be published under the Gold Master Series banner. This series of games, much like last year's Atari 50, will dive deep into the history of classic titles in order to celebrate the designers and artists who helped to shape the industry into what it is today.

The Making of Karateka's will include pixel-perfect versions of the original Karateka games, with a bunch of quality-of-life additions thrown in (such as save states, a rewind mechanic, chapter select, and director's commentaries). This is in addition to two remastered games: Karateka Remastered (based on the original featuring cutting room-floor content) and Deathbounce: Rebounded (a twin-stick shooter based on Jordan Mechner's unpublished prototype of the same name).

Interestingly, this isn't the first we've heard of this collection, with an SEC filing leaking the announcement last year. In that filing, other future projects from the studio were also potentially leaked, including a Pong 50th Anniversary Celebration, and a collection of games from the influential UK studio Llamasoft. Both of these are still unannounced as of writing.

The Making of Karateka will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Store). It will be arriving later this Summer.