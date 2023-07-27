Hamster announced today during its latest livestream that it will be bringing another Taito game to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 31st, as part of its Arcade Archives initiative. However, this time around, it appears the company is trying out something different, getting Japanese fans to write to them via email to guess what the title could potentially be ahead of next week's livestream (thanks Gosokkyu!).

The game will officially be revealed on August 3rd, with submissions for guesses ending at 23:59 JST on August 2nd. Those who guess correctly will apparently receive a prize, though we're unsure currently what this will be.

At present, there are 36 Taito-developed titles available as part of Arcade Archives (not taking into account the games it helped to distribute), with the latest to come to PS4 and Nintendo Switch being Runark (also known as Growl).

This still leaves an impressive number of games it could potentially be, with some of the notable ommissions at the moment including Rastan Saga, Chase H.Q., and Psychic Force.

What do you think it will be? Let us know in the comments, and we'll check back in a week when the official announcement is made to see if anyone was correct. We'll only be offering bragging rights though.